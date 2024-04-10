Watch how Bishop Adonteng Boateng rescued a child from fire incident

Bishop Adonteng Boateng, a Ghanaian-American theologian based in the United States, rescued a young child from the wreckage of a flipped truck that caught fire.

The preacher, who also serves as a philanthropist and is the head pastor of Divine Word International, brought joy to the mother of the child.



Both the child and his mother were rushed to the hospital after sustaining injuries of varying degrees.



Bishop Adonteng Boateng was captured in videos at the scene with the young child.

Watch the video below:







AM/GA