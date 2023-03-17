1
Watch how Christian Atsu’s body was brought to his funeral grounds by Ghana Armed Forces

Christian Atsu Body In State The funeral of Christian Atsu is ongoing at the forecourt of the State House in Accra

Fri, 17 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The final funeral rites of Christian Atsu Twasam, former Ghanaian football international star is underway at the forecourt of the State House – Accra.

His mortal remains arrived at the funeral grounds in the wee hours of Friday, March 17, 2034.

GhanaWeb’s Joseph Nii Adamafio reporting from the grounds said the body was brought in by personnel of the Ghana Armed Forces for the State-Assisted Funeral of the late footballer.

The military upon arrival, set up the casket draped in Ghana’s national flag before leaving it for attendees to pay their last respect to the footballer.

Christian Atsu met his untimely death when he was recovered from the rubble of his collapsed apartment in Hatay following an earthquake that struck Turkey on February 6, 2023.

Watch the video below:



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
