Watch how Gabon coup leader saluted his father after swearing in

General Oligui Nguema salutes his father as mother and wife look on

General Oligui Nguema, leader of the Gabonese military junta was formally sworn into office in the capital Libreville on Monday, September 4, 2023.

The investiture came less than a week after the former head of Republican Guard, led the osuter of president Ali Bongo Ondimba.



The event held at the National Palace was attended by security chief, former government ministers, members of the diplomatic corps and other major stakeholders.



The president took his oath of office before delivering his inaugural speech in which he justified the coup and promised a return to civilian rule via elections, despite not giving any concrete dates or timelines.



After his speech, his wife, daughter and father joined him on stage to felicitate with him.



In videos available to GhanaWeb, he hugged and kissed his wife, hugged his mother as well.



When it came to his father, he gave him a full salute, with the father reciporcating by removing his cap before the two hugged and in typical francophone fashion knocked their heads together.

Whiles the inauguration was ongoing, leaders of the regional political bloc were also meeting in Equatorial Guinea.



Gabon was suspended from the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS) after the extraordinary heads of state summit.



The bloc condemned the coup also decided effective immediately to move its headquarters from the Gabonese capital to Malabo, capital of Equatorial Guinea.



Watch the video of the junta leader with his wife and parents





Touchant de voir la fierté dans les yeux des parents du nouveau Président. pic.twitter.com/1aR1Mgk95M — Scheena Donia (@Scheenadonia) September 4, 2023

SARA

Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Vladimir Antwi-Danso speaks on Ghana's security in the face of recurring coups on The Lowdown











You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:









Watch the launch of the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards on GhanaWeb TV below:











Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb





To advertise with GhanaWeb



