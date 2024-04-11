Watch how Ghanaian Muslim faithful celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr in 1975

As Muslim faithful across the world mark the end of Ramadan, the Islamic month of fasting, rare footage of how Ghanaian Muslim brothers and sisters celebrated the day in 1975 has emerged online.

Ramadan is a period for individuals who practice Islam fast from dawn to sunset for 30 days, and after the moon is sighted, Eid festivities begin.



The Eid-ul-Fitr celebration sees Muslims bathe, put on new clothes and take part in communal post-dawn prayers.



The celebration also involves the wearing of traditional attires, preparation of special meals along with gifts or money given to children and the less privileged.



In 1975, Ghanaian Muslim faithful were captured joining the rest of the Muslim world to observe the Eid-ul-Fitr prayers and festivities at the Independence Square in Accra.



The footage was posted on X (formerly Twitter) by @GhanaianMuseum with the caption; “Footage of Ghanaian Muslims as they joined the rest of the Muslim world in 1975 to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr - prayers and festivities marking the end of Ramadan, the Islamic month of fasting at Independence Square in Accra. Happy #EidMubark to you all.”

During the Gold Coast era till present, the nation has also been graced with visits from heavyweight boxer Mohammed Ali and Human Rights activist, Maleek El Shabazz also known as Malcom X.



Dr. Hilla Limann a former president of Ghana, current Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, former Vice President Alhaji Aliu Mahama and many more Muslim faithful have all touched, worked and served on the Ghanaian soil.



See the full video below:







MA/ADG