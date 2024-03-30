Watch how Ibrahim Mahama rode Honda superbike to pay last respects to late friend

On Wednesday, March 27, 2024, dozens of bikers across Ghana gathered in Accra to pay their last respect to one of their own, Khalil Hammad alias Papa Lee.

Also, in attendance for the funeral rites and burial of Papa Lee was Ghanaian business mogul and philanthropist, Ibrahim Mahama.



From the Kanda Mosque where Islamic prayers were held for the deceased to the cemetery where he was finally laid to rest, Ibrahim Mahama led a convoy of riders who accompanied the body which was driven in a black hearse.



A lover of motorbikes and cars, Ibrahim has to his name several luxurious cars and motorbikes.



For the funeral procession of his late colleague, Ibrahim Mahama stepped out with a Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP to pay his last respects to Papa Lee.



“Today I had to ride In honor of my Brother and Friend Papa Lee #RIP,” he wrote in an Instagram post.

The late Papa Lee is described as a legend amongst Ghanaian bikers with a unique trait for safety.



The former British Police officer is said to have died after a short illness at the age of 51 leaving behind a wife and three children.



Watch how Ibrahim Mahama and other bikers paid their last respect to Papa Lee below:





GA/SARA



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel



Watch the latest episode of People & Places with Cameron Duodu below;







