Watch how Juaben MP shed tears while paying tribute to late Philip Basoah

Sat, 1 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Juaben Constituency in the Ashanti region, Ama Pomaa Boateng, broke down in tears on the floor of Parliament while recounting memories of the late Kumawu MP Philip Atta Basoah.

It was an emotional moment in Parliament when several MPs took turns on Friday, March 31, 2023, recalling their interactions with the deceased lawmaker and expressing their sorrow his death.

Ama Pomaa, however, was unable to contain her tears as she paid tribute to Philip Bosoah, whom she described as a good friend and someone she always shared opinions with.

Her tribute speech was cut short by the tears, forcing Henry Quartey, the MP for Ayawaso Central, to step in and seek to continue on her behalf.

“I’m still in shock. He always mentors me. He always tells me to hold on. He was so hopeful and I still can’t believe that he’s gone but we miss him and we know that God will keep him safe wherever he is," just before she could land, she broke down in tears.

The late Philip Atta Basoah died on Tuesday, March 28, 2023. News of his death was confirmed by Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, who posted a photo of the deceased on Twitter with a caption: "It was an exceedingly sad day for me, particularly & the entire Caucus.

"We shall overcome, one day! Rest well, my friend. Hon. Philip Basoah."

The three-time MP is reported to have died at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital on Tuesday morning.

He died at the age of 53.

He was a member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
