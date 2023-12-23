Watch how KT Hammond reacted towards Annoh-Dompreh for interrupting his submission

The Member of Parliament for Adansi Asokwa Constituency, KT Hammond, had cause to fend off the Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, during a parliamentary proceeding on December 22, 2023.

The incident, captured in a video shared by GhanaWeb, unfolded as KT Hammond was interrupted by Annoh-Dompreh during a submission on the recent appointment of judges by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Whiles he was providing insights into the vetting process of the vetted judges as undertaken by the Appointments Committee, the chief whip attempted to draw his attention ostensibly to time constraints.



Annoh-Dompreh's attempt including slipping what appeared to be a paper note, triggered an aggressive response from the Adansi Asokwa MP.



Hammond reacted by throwing his hands toward Annoh-Dompreh in an apparent attempt to "discipline" his younger colleague.



The MPs around them are seen giggling at the episode while KT takes time to send words of caution with his microphone off, he gets back in time to continue his submission.



