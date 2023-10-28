Watch how Ken Agyapong supporters stormed Assin police station to free detained colleague

Screenshot from the viral video | Social media

Some perceived supporters of Kennedy Agyapong, flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) stormed a local police station in Assin on Friday, October 27, 2023.

According to an Angel FM report, the incident took place at the Central North Police Headquarters as they forcibly sought the release of one Apostle Iddrisu, also known as Reverend Shammah.



The detainee, despite not being a supporter of the NPP has publicly declared support for Ken Agyapong and was recently arrested for threatening to attack any NPP delegates who don't support his preferred candidate.



In a video shared from the police headquarters, a number of Ken supporters are seen in a fracas which according to the Angel FM reporter is aimed at forcing their way into the cells to release the detainee.



He said a semblance of calm was restored because of a reinforcement that had been called in.



A video of the detainee threatening chaos during the November 4 presidential primaries in Assin Central went viral and led to his arrest by the police.

An October 25 police statement said the suspect, identified as Ibrahim Iddrissu Shummah, was apprehended was in their custody, assisting with investigation.



“The Police have today Thursday 26th October, arrested suspect, lbrahim Iddrissu Shummah, who was seen in a viral video threatening to attack and prevent people from voting in the upcoming Flag bearer Elections of the New Patriotic Party in the Assin Central Constituency.



“The suspect is in custody assisting investigation,” the statement concluded.



