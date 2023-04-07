Watch how Kennedy Agyapong was mobbed in his hometown during campain tour

Source: Prince Adjei - Guy Gee, Contributor

KEN OHENE AGYAPONG MOBBED IN HIS HOMETOWN ON A LISTENING TOUR

The Assin Fosu township was turned upside down on Wednesday when Kennedy Ohene Agyapong arrived there with his listening tour campaign.



The mammoth crowd who gathered to welcome him could not hide their excitement and joy as the vehicles carrying him and his entourage pulled up from the outskirts of the town.



The young, and old, men and women were seen tumbling over each other just to catch a glimpse of the Kennedy Agyapong.



It took the local security men deployed there a hectic time to bring the tumultuous crowd under control.



Kennedy Agyapong who is also the Member of Parliament for Assin Central Constituency, was there to listen to the concerns of members of his party, the New Patriotic Party(NPP) and to inform them of his intention to contest for the party's flagbearership when nominations are opened.

Kennedy Agyapong over the last two months has been embarking on a listening tour across the country as part of his preparedness to contest for his party's slot for the presidency.



As part of his tour, Ken is made to listen to issues pertaining to various constituencies and regions about the NPP and to know how best those issues could be addressed.



Even though the planned itinerary was for Assin Fosu from Accra, he was forced to stop and interact with a number of party faithful and others who had lined up on the streets of adjoining communities leading into Assin Fosu.



At some point in the journey, Straight-talking Ken had to come out of the rooftop of his vehicle to wave at the yearning crowd who have gathered along the streets of the principal communities leading to the constituency.



Kennedy Agyapong told the tumultuous crowd who had gathered at Assin that, he had visited many constituencies in the country and the concerns he had received so far indicated that, he had to come in to rescue the situation.

The straight-talking Ken, therefore, used the occasion to re-echo that, when the NPP opens nominations for the presidential primaries, he would pick forms to contest the opposition.



He stated unequivocally that, there was no way he would do the bidding of someone and that he was not backing down on his decision.



He assured the people that his primary motive for contesting for the youth and women of this country, assuring that he has a blueprint, that was going to empower the youth to realize their potential.



This he explained would be done through massive job creation when the party gives him the mandate to lead it into the 2024 general elections.



