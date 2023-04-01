Watch how Lydia Alhassan rushed into the chamber for headcount

There was suspense in parliament briefly after the deputy majority Whip, Lydia Alhassan delayed in entering the chamber during a head count vote.

After the minority were counted, it was time for the majority to vote but Lydia Alhassan was not in the chamber even though she has been in the house since morning.



The leaders were seen making effort to reach her and just as they were waiting, Lydia Alhassan walked into the chamber the majority chanted.



She walked in panting while she was counted and the majority carried the day by winning 137 -136 votes.



Parliament has by 136-137 majority decision passed the three revenue bills on Friday, March 31.



The bills are the Income Tax Amendment Bill, Excise Duty Amendment Bill, and Growth and Sustainability Amendment Bill.

The government is seeking to generate approximately GH¢4 billion per year to supplement domestic revenue.



YNA/KPE