Watch how Mahama reacted to 22 levies and fees charged for clearing goods at port

Former President John Dramani Mahama

John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has expressed profound shock over the multitude of levies and fees imposed on goods cleared at Ghana's ports.

Addressing members of the Ghana Union Traders Association (GUTA), Mahama emphasized the significant financial burden that importers face to clear goods.



Mahama listed charges that importers are subjected to, which include a 20% import duty, import Value Added Tax (VAT), processing fees, and several others.



“A person imported a car and I am just looking at the charges. This is a 2023 Lexus, these are the charges: 20% Import Duties, import Value Added Tax (VAT), Processing Fee, ECOWAS Levy, Vehicle Examination Fee, Network Charges, then Network Charges VAT, Network Charged COVID. Oh! I am shocked,” he expressed.



"Then Ghana Shippers Authority, Import NHIL, Network Charge NHIL, GHS Disinfection Fee, MOTI Import Declaration Fee, Special Import Levy, Ghana Export-Import Bank Levy, Ghana Education Trust Fund, Ghana Education Network Charge, African Union Import Levy, COVID Health Recovery Levy, Certification Fee, and IRS Fee.



The former president's reaction drew laughter from the crowd as he highlighted the exorbitant number of fees importers must navigate when clearing goods at the port.



VIDEO: Mahama expresses shock at 22 levies and fees on the clearing of goods at the ports, promises to scrap some.#Together4Change2024 #Mahama24hourEconomy #LetsBuildGhanaTogether pic.twitter.com/sxYZ7J2unO — Sammy Gyamfi (@SammyGyamfi_) April 10, 2024

