Watch how Murtala Mohammed voted 'NO' for all six of Akufo-Addo's ministerial nominees

Following accusations of treachery, evidence of how some members of the minority caucus in parliament voted in deciding the fate of six ministers nominated by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has surfaced online.

A video circulating on social media and sighted by GhanaWeb shows how Tamale Central Member of Parliament, Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed voted in compliance with a directive by the National Democratic Congress against all six nominees.



“This is how I voted. Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed…this one No, No, No, No, No, this one No…this is how I voted and I record,” a voice purported to be that of the Tamale Central is heard in the video of an individual ticking through the nominees’ list.



Prior to the vetting of the nominees by the Appointments Committee of Parliament, the NDC had issued a directive to its MPs to reject the nominees in demand for a reduction in the size of the current government.



However, when the House last Friday conducted a secret ballot on the nominees, all six acquired overwhelming votes despite the equal numbers on both sides of the House.

The outcome of the voting process has led to accusations of treachery being made against the minority MPs.



Some members of the caucus have since taken to social media to express their disappointment with the result while others have sought to claim their innocence.



