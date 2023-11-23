Watch how Quick Credit staff violently raided restaurant over ‘unpaid loan’

Screenshot from the viral video | Social media

Some staff of a popular loan company, Quick Credit Ghana, stormed a local restaurant to recover a loan sum.

Videos available to GhanaWeb and shared on social media showed over half a dozen male workers in violent exchanges with the staff at the restaurant said to be located at Laterbiokoshie, a suburb of Accra.



According to a person videoing the encounter, the staff had forced their way into the facility, packed up the furniture and succeeded in locking up the place before leaving.



The video, shot in the evening, however, did not show any affected customers nor did it show any casualties.



The company has yet to issue an official statement on the development. GhanaWeb is also trying to reach out to the affected business.



Staff members of Quick Credit Ghana stormed a restaurant at Laterbiokorshie, Accra and attacked workers on duty before locking the place over an alleged unpaid loan. pic.twitter.com/Ic8YSE0E0U — EDHUB????ℹ (@eddie_wrt) November 22, 2023

