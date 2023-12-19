Watch how Tyrone Iras Marhguy, friends reacted after checking his WASSCE results online

Tyrone Iras Marhguy, the Rastafarian student who confronted denial of admission by Achimota School in 2021 due to his dreadlocks, has triumphed in the 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

A jubilant video shared on his Twitter handle, Now X, captures the moment when Marhguy, surrounded by friends and family, eagerly checks his WASSCE results online.



As the link to his results appears, a mix of anxiety and excitement fills the air.



However, the atmosphere erupts into sheer joy as the highest grade, an A1, is revealed for all eight subjects he studied as a General Science student at Achimota School.



The video is reminiscent of a football player celebrating a last-minute goal for his team.



Despite the initial rejection, a court intervention in May 2021 compelled Achimota School to admit him, paving the way for this remarkable academic achievement.

NAY/BB