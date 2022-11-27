2
Menu
News

Watch how Ursula Owusu and Isaac Asiamah clashed on the floor of Parliament over a chair

Video Archive
Sun, 27 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

There was some drama on the Majority side of parliament during the budget reading in regard to seating places for Members of Parliament.

Member of Parliament for Ablekuma West constituency, Ursula Owusu and Member of Parliament for Atwima Mponu, Isaac Kwame Asiamah were captured fighting over a seat in the chamber.

During budget reading, Ministers of State are allowed to join Members of Parliament in the chamber.

On the day of the budget reading, the Minister of Foreign Affairs sat on Isaac Kwame Asiamah’s chair.

When Isaac Kwame Asiamah entered the chamber and realized that his seat has been occupied by the foreign minister he moved away to sit on Ursula Owusu’s chair.

Just when he sat on the seat, Ursula Owusu walked into the chamber and went straight to her seat.

Ursula requested that Asiamah vacates her seat but he appeared to be telling Ursula to find another seat.

But Ursula would not budge as she insisted, he should get up.

She successfully vacated him but Isaac Asiamah was captured nagging over the situation after he left her seat.

Watch the video blow of what transferred



NYA/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
World Cup 2022: Ex-England striker insists penalty against Ghana in Portugal game was a wrong call
I was not disrespectful towards Ronaldo with my goal celebration - Osman Bukari
Player Ratings: Andre, Kudus shine, Jordan disappoints as Black Stars fall to Portugal
The five reasons behind Ghana’s 3-2 defeat to Portugal at 2022 World Cup
Economic crisis not due to mismanagement – Ken Ofori-Atta
22 years in New York has been tough - Musician Getty of Getty & Friends fame
Jackie Appiah trends again with GH¢12,640 Casablanca shirt after plush mansion went viral
Andre Ayew- The Symbolism of the captain's white fugu hat
Cleaners in Doha are paid GH¢6,000 as monthly salary - Qatar-based Ghanaian
World Cup: No African team will qualify from group stage - Oxford Uni study