Watch how a University of Ghana student fumbled while reciting national pledge

A female student at the University of Ghana has become the center of discussion after a video capturing her mistake while reciting the national pledge was posted on Twitter, by the university's radio station, Radio Univers.

The incident occurred during the Student Representative Council (SRC) day event, where the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Nana Aba Apphia Amfo, was in attendance.



The episode was shared by Univers TV on Twitter with the caption “The moment a student recited the national pledge” accompanied by a laughing emoji.



In the video, the student is seen standing in the midst of a filled ISSER auditorium on the campus of the university as she recited the national pledge, she stumbled over some of the words, leading to some ruckus from the audience.



The applause from the crowd seemed to magnify her discomfort, and she momentarily shied away from the microphone upon realizing her mistake.



However, amidst the noise and fans in the auditorium, she regained her composure and continued with her recitation. Her fellow students, recognizing her efforts, cheered her on across the finishing line.

The moment a student recited the national pledge ????????????#SRCDayWithVC pic.twitter.com/PkmgAdxpG6 — Univers TV (@univers1057fm) July 19, 2023

