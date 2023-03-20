16
Watch how a driver narrowly escaped death due to wrongful overtaking on the Winneba-Cape Coast road

Accident Scene Hyundai Photo of the Hyundai Elantra in-between the vehicles

Mon, 20 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A man identified as Nana Swanzy K has shared a video of how he narrowly escaped death after a driver with registration number GE 5198-15 overtook his vehicle on the Winneba-Cape Coast Road.

In a 15-minute video he shared on Facebook, the said man swerved into the bush in an attempt to avoid a crash with the car on the opposite side.

In the post he said ‘Wrongful and careless overtaking on the Winneba-Cape coast road that nearly took my life today. Ghana Police Service kindly find, arrest and prosecute the driver of this Hyundai Elantra with registration number GE 5198-15”

Watch the video below



YNA/WA

