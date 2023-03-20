Watch how a driver narrowly escaped death due to wrongful overtaking on the Winneba-Cape Coast road

Photo of the Hyundai Elantra in-between the vehicles

A man identified as Nana Swanzy K has shared a video of how he narrowly escaped death after a driver with registration number GE 5198-15 overtook his vehicle on the Winneba-Cape Coast Road.

In a 15-minute video he shared on Facebook, the said man swerved into the bush in an attempt to avoid a crash with the car on the opposite side.



In the post he said ‘Wrongful and careless overtaking on the Winneba-Cape coast road that nearly took my life today. Ghana Police Service kindly find, arrest and prosecute the driver of this Hyundai Elantra with registration number GE 5198-15”



Watch the video below





YNA/WA