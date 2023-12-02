Watch how an armed robber fled after a foiled robbery at a forex bureau

Luck eluded a suspected armed robber this week when his planned operation failed, leaving him with no other option than to take to his heels after an attempt to rob a forex bureau was foiled by the attendant.

A police situational report sighted by MyNewsGh.com indicates that the armed robber walked into the Global Exchange Forex bureau at Anyaa near Sowutoum in the Ga Central District of the Greater Accra Region at about 9:30 am pretending to be there for a transaction.



However, he gradually pulled out his weapon, but the attendant who figured out his move called on people for help.



Upon realizing he had been made up, the armed robber stepped out and took to his heels.

Efforts at arresting him proved futile.



Watch CCTV footage of how it all happened below:



