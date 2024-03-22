Watch how contractor locked up Pokukrom SHS classrooms over government indebtedness

The action by the contractor left students and teachers of Pokukrom Islamic JHS stranded

Students and teachers of Pokukrom Ibrahimyya Islamic Junior High School in the Ahafo Ano-South District of the Ashanti Region were left stranded after being locked out of their classrooms by a contractor.

According to a video shared by UTV on March 21, 2024, the Chief Executive Officer of Masum Construction Limited, Abu Masum, aggrieved by the government’s failure to pay him for the construction of the classroom block, decided to lock up the facility.



The video sighted by GhanaWeb shows the contractor busily putting padlocks on the doors of the classrooms while the students and teachers were left stranded on the compound of the school.



Some of the teachers are seen sitting around a table while some of the students engaged their colleagues in conversations during what was meant to be learning hours.



Meanwhile, the Ghana Education Service and the Ministry of Education are yet to speak on the matter.





Teachers and students of Pokukrom Ibrahimgya Islamic JHS in the Ahafo Ano-South East District of the Ashanti Region are stranded as the Chief Executive Officer of Masum Construction Limited, Abu Masum, has locked up the school due to government's prolonged delay in settling… pic.twitter.com/itUBXZR2n9 — UTV Ghana (@utvghana) March 21, 2024

GA/SARA



Watch the latest episode of People and Places on GhanaWeb TV below:







