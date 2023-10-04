Watch how family of businesswoman murdered by houseboy nearly attacked him at court

Tensions ran high outside the Asokore Mampong District Court as family members of the 35-year-old businesswoman, who was allegedly murdered by her house help, nearly launched an attack on the prime suspect and an alleged accomplice.

In a video shared on Facebook by Citi News, some aggrieved family members were seen attempting to rush towards a police vehicle, where the suspects were being held, seemingly intent on physically confronting them.



However, the police acted swiftly to block the enraged family members from reaching the suspects and managed to drive away safely after the court proceedings.



In the midst of the chaos, some family members resorted to stoning the police vehicle as it sped away.



The prime suspect in the case, 22-year-old Allister John, had previously confessed to murder during his initial appearance before the Asokore Mampong District Court on Monday, September 18, 2023.



A second suspect believed to be an accomplice to Allister John, is also currently in custody.

Startling revelations emerged during the first court proceedings, indicating that the brutal act was a result of a conspiracy involving five individuals, including the two suspects presently in police custody.



The prosecution has identified three additional suspects - Collins, Biggie, and Christian Obu - who are still at large.



During the second appearance on Tuesday, October 3rd, the prosecution disclosed that the autopsy report had indicated that the victim met an unnatural death, pointing to the possibility that she had been murdered by someone else.







AM/SARA

