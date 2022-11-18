4
Watch how fans thronged hotel to welcome Black Stars to their base in Qatar

Fri, 18 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Hundreds of enthusiastic and excited Black Stars fans and sympathizers thronged the premises of a hotel in downtown Doha, where the Black Stars of Ghana will be lodging for their Group fixtures.

The fans, most of them standing along a heavily guarded streets in a video sighted by GhanaWeb are wearing replica shirts of the team with some blowing vuvuzelas and whistles.

The team later arrived to rapturous applause and cheering as they made their way through a security zone into the plush facility, The DoubleTree by Hilton in Doha.

The Black Stars arrived in Qatar for the 22nd edition of the FIFA World Cup flying in from Abu Dhabi where they held a brief camping and played a friendly.

Otto Addo and his charges arrived at the airport dressed in the popular traditional smock called “fugu,” an attire mostly associated with people from the Northern part of Ghana.

They wore the fugu on top of their white-designed GFA Lacoste and black tracksuit/shorts.



The hotel is 10 minutes from the city center, Mushreib Museum, Souq Waqif, and the National Museum of Qatar.

Otto Addo's charged arrived in Qatar on the back of an impressive 2-0 win over Switzerland in the Pre-World Cup friendly game on Thursday, November 17, 2022.

The Black Stars will play Portugal in their opening match on Thursday, November 24 before taking on South Korea and Uruguay in the other Group H matches.

