Watch how former President Kufour celebrated his 85th birthday

On Friday, December 8, 2023, the 2nd President of the 4th Republic of Ghana, John Agyekum Kufuor, marked his 85th birthday, prompting an outpouring of heartfelt wishes from Ghanaians across the country, including many notable political figures.

Alan Kyerematen, leader of the Movement for Ghana and Peter Mac Manu, former National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), extended their birthday wishes to the "gentle giant" and prayed for more blessings and grace for the former president.



The celebratory messages extended beyond political figures, with individuals like Nana Adjei and well-wishing Ghanaians taking to social media to honor the former president's 85th milestone.



The occasion became an opportunity for Ghanaians to reflect on Kufuor's notable achievements during his presidency, characterized by economic growth, governance reforms, and a commitment to national development.



In a video spotted by GhanaWeb, the former president could be seen marking his birthday with a grand celebration. Including a live traditional band, visits by various dignitaries and notable figures including Alan Kyerematen and Cecilia Daapah and a massive birthday cake to mark his 85th birthday.



As John Agyekum Kufuor celebrated his 85th birthday, the collective well-wishing underscores the enduring respect and admiration he holds in the hearts of Ghanaians.



Watch the video here





ID/EK



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb Entertainment WhatsApp channel







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.