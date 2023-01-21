11
Watch how 'hook up' lady dragged man to police for paying her GH₵10 instead of GH₵600 for night service

Man Woman Hook Up The lady has dragged the man to the police

Sat, 21 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A 25-year-old man is in the grips of the police at Mankessim in the Central Region after failing to honor his side of an agreement he had with a sex worker.

A report by Angel TV captures the sex worker jostling and dragging the man as she demands the money that she claims is due her.

According to the report, Yaw Boagyan had agreed to pay the sex worker an amount of GH₵600 for a night.

But after spending the night having bouts of sex with her, Boagyan failed to honor the agreement and instead offered to pay her just GHC10.

The sex worker then decided to create and scene to compel the man to pay him. Seeing that her approach was not working, she resorted to employing the services of officers at the nearest police station in the area.

According to Kasapa FM, the incident happened on Thursday, January 20, 2023 and the man is in police cells as at the time of filing this report.

