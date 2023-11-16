Watch how mortal remains of Theresa Kufuor arrived in church for Requiem Mass

Madam Theresah Kufuor died at the age of 88 on Sunday, October 1, 2023

Ahead of the state funeral for late former First Lady Theresa Aba Kufuor, a Requiem Mass was held for the wife of former President John Agyekum Kufuor at Christ The King Catholic Church on Wednesday, November 15, 2023.

The remains of the former First Lady arrived at the church premises in the evening in a hearse before her casket covered with Ghana’s national flag was carried by officers of the Ghana Armed Forces into the chapel.



During the mass, members of the public and loved ones who attended the service had the opportunity to pay their respects bowing to her opened casket.



Mrs Kufuor died on Sunday 1 October 2023, 24 days to her 89th birthday.



A state funeral is scheduled to take place at the Forecourt of State House today, Thursday, November 16, 2023.





