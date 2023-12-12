Watch how parents of ‘The New Force’ spokesperson celebrated her bail

The parents of Shalimar Abbiusi together with some supporters

The parents of Shalimar Abbiusi, the spokesperson for The New Force movement, celebrated their daughter bail on December 11, 2023, following her arrest last week for alleged immigration offenses.

The jubilation, however, came after a 'tussle' with National Security operatives who initially resisted releasing her after the court had granted her bail.



A video shared by GHOne TV captured the scenes of Shalimar Abbiusi's parents and supporters expressing their happiness outside the courtroom.



The footage, was accompanied by the caption "Cheers erupt as parents of accused Shalimar Abbiusi are out with news of bail.”



In the video, her parents are seen join supporters who had gathered at the court premises, with placards demanding the freedom of their spokesperson dancing and singing.



Cheers erupts as parents of accused Shalimar Abbiusi are out with news of bail#GHOneNews pic.twitter.com/BT7YO34kJa — GHOne TV (@GHOneTV) December 11, 2023

The Ghana Immigration Service apprehended the 30-year-old Belgian who gained attention through her involvement in a viral short video introducing a new political group known as "The New Force."Abbiusi was taken into custody during an inquiry into her immigration status in the country.The Immigration Service took notice of Abbiusi's activities on social media, particularly her role as the spokesperson for "The New Force."

The arrest occurred following an invitation by the Head of the National Enforcement Section at the Immigration Headquarters to address concerns related to her immigration status.



Investigations revealed that Abbiusi initially arrived in Ghana on September 4, 2017, through the Kotoka International Airport and had been a frequent visitor until 2018 when she claimed residency as a student at the Ghana Christian University College.



However, checks from the college exposed that Abbiusi had never been a student, and the documents purportedly issued by the institution to support her application for a residence permit were forged.



The accused now faces charges related to immigration offenses and has been arraigned before the court for remand into Immigration custody.



The court granted her bail on December 11, 2023, after she pleaded not to the charges against her – one count of obtaining a student permit by false declaration contrary to section 52 (1) (i) of the Immigration Act 2000 {Act 573).

Shalimar Abbiusi was granted bail to the tune of GH¢20,000.



She must report to the Ghana Immigration Service three times a week as part of her bail conditions.



