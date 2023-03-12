Watch how passionately Rashid Pelpuo's 11-year-old daughter speaks about Ghana's problems

An 11-year-old daughter of Member of Parliament for Wa Central, Rashid Pelpuo, has shared what she believes can solve some of the challenges Ghanaians face in the country.

According to Barika Fathia Pelpuo, the solution she discovered was based on day-to-day challenges she encounters either on her way to school or during family vacations.



Speaking in an interview with Ghanaweb’s Nimatu Yakubu Atouyese, she lists over 20 major steps that need to be taken in Ghana to ensure development.



These include “abandoned lands should be given to the forestry if the land has not been attended to for more than 12 years.



“There should be more trees planted every day. Every Saturday experts will try and clean gutters and surroundings to help get employed.

“There should be hospitals and schools while cocoa farmers should be cherished all over Ghana,” she said in the interview.



Watch her full interview below







