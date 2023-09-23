Watch how police, protesters collaborated to allow ambulance use blocked side of road

Armed police at post

In a gesture of humanitarian consciousness, an ambulance was allowed to use a part of the busy Airport-37-Accra Road that was closed on September 22 because of an anti-government protest, the #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest.

Even though police and the protesters stood face-to-face on that side of the road, which meant no cars could use that part of the road, an ambulance that came from the side of the protesters was entertained.



A footage shared by TV3 showed police and protesters dismantling the police metal barricades and direct the ambulance to drive through.



The two groups eventually reset the barricades amid clapping from the protesters, who continued with their mass action.



Watch the video below:





The moment when protestors and Police teamed up to pave the way for an ambulance to 37 Military Hospital.#OccupyJulorbiHouse #3NewsGH pic.twitter.com/MG8WxhKDjN — #3NewsGH (@3NewsGH) September 22, 2023

