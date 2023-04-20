14
Menu
News

Watch how roads minister ‘saved’ cyclist hit by articulator on Tema motorway

Amoako Attah Tema Motorway.png Kwasi Amoako Atta, Minister of Roads and Highways (middle) at the scene of the accident

Thu, 20 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Roads Minister Kwasi Amoako Attah was on hand to assist a motorcyclist who had been knocked down by an articulator on the Tema Motorway on April 19.

The minister and his team on their way to Accra on routine inspection of roads in the region encountered the accident and quickly arranged for a taxi to take the victim to the hospital.

According to an April 19 report on Accra-based UTV, reporter Moro Yaro said the minister’s convoy saw a holdup on the stretch with an articulator that had veered into the middle of the motorway being the main cause.

When they approached and saw that the articulator had hit a motorcyclist, the minister went to the aid to the cyclist at a time all other commuters were driving past the truck leaving him unattended.

He gave money to the articulator driver and the taxi driver to take the victim to the hospital.

Narrating how the incident occurred, the truck driver said a car had abruptly stopped on the road and with the speed he was coming, any attempts will mean ramming into a series of cars but in a bid to avoid that, he hit the motor rider who was on the side he veered to.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Be prepared for heavy rains, thunderstorms – Ghana Meteo warns
Dampare praises Akufo-Addo at new barracks commissioning
‘Sexy don don’ admits to killing JB Danquah
No toilet has been converted to accommodation at GHANASCO -MP
What Joe Wise said about traders that has sparked anger
Coup plot case: Lawyer Adawudu clashes with judges
Video of boy studying under Accra streetlights goes viral
It will be difficult for Mahama to win election 2024 – Ben Ephson
Government called out for declaring Monday 'salah' holiday
How Chief of Staff lambasted ECG for allowing Mahama to pay his bills
Related Articles: