Watch how some NPP members in the diaspora blast Akufo-Addo’s government

Some of the NPP members in the diaspora who slammed the Akufo-Addo government

Some New Patriotic Party (NPP) members in the diaspora are not happy at all with the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government.

Speaking on Okay FM’s Egyaso Gyaso programme on August 1, 2023, some NPP diaspora members said that the country is becoming worse off under Akufo-Addo.



They said that things are getting worse because the president is failing to listen to advice and NPP members are quiet as he destroys the country and their party.



One of the NPP members slammed the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, for neglecting his role as the head of the Economic Management Team and rather going round the country preaching about digitalisation.



“Where our economy is heading to is bad. But you have the vice president, who is the head of the Economic Management Team rather than talking about the issues at hand, all he does is talk about digitalisation. This is not good,” he said in Twi.



“90 per cent of Ghanaians are not happy with the NPP. Nana Akufo-Addo has made things in the country really bad. He is on his way to becoming the country’s worst president,” another man said.



Watch the interview below:





BAI/OGB



