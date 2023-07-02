Watch how some traditional leaders were rebuked by Okuapemhene for destooling Obomase Mankrado

Abusua Panin Kwaku Asare of Obosomase on his knees and Okuapemhene Os eadeyo Kwasi Akuffo II

The Okuapeman traditional council led by the Okuapemhene Oseadeyo Kwasi Akuffo II, has strongly reprimanded certain members of the council for wrongfully destooling the Mankrado of Obosomase Nana Donkor Manianor II, without the knowledge or consent of the Okuapemhene.

The group, consisting of Abusua Panin Kwaku Asare of Obosomase and ten others stripped the Mankrado of his chieftaincy status through the slaughter of animals and libations, falsely claiming that the Okuapemhene had ordered the destoolment.



Upon being summoned to the chief's palace for questioning, Abusua Panin Kwaku Asare and his accomplices admitted their offense during interrogations by the chief linguist (Okyeame).



The Abusua Panin conceded that the destoolment was executed without the chief's knowledge and accepted full responsibility for the mistake. He humbly pleaded for forgiveness on behalf of the chief, stating that it was an unintended error resulting from a chieftaincy dispute between them.



In a solemn moment, he and the other sub-chiefs present were ordered to remove their sandals, a symbolic gesture denoting their submission, and subsequently knelt down in the presence of the chiefs to offer their apologies.



In a chorus of disapproval, other sub-chiefs present rebuked Abusua Panin Kwaku Asare for unlawfully invoking the name of the chief in carrying out unauthorized actions.



They emphasized the importance of adhering to chieftaincy laws and proper channels of conflict resolution within the institution.



As a form of punishment for their misconduct, Abusua Panin Kwaku Asare and his accomplices were fined 30 sheep, ten boxes of schnapps, and GH¢100,000.



Read excerpts of the proceedings

Chief Linguist: Abusupanin Kwaku Asare that day that you people came here, did you come to settle any issue?



Abusapanin : Please no



Linguist: Nana Mankrado, the day that our chief called you people, did you come to settle any issue?



Mankrado: No, please



Linguist: Nana Mankrado, you are aware that per the chieftaincy laws, if you have issues, you have to come and report to the institution, have you ever reported any such case?



Mankrado : No, please.



Linguist: Abusaupanin Kwaku Asare per the chieftaincy laws, if you have issues, you have to come and report to the institution, have you ever reported any such case?



Abusuapanin : No please

Linguist: Why did the chief call the two of you here the last time, I want you to explain by yourself



Abusua Panin: The reason the chief called us was because of a misunderstanding between us and he advised us to settle the said issue and make peace.



Linguist: Mankrado, why did the chief call you people?



Mankrado: It was because of a chieftaincy issue between Opanin Kwaku Asare and myself, so he called us to advise us



Linguist: Abusuapanin Kwaku Asare, so why did you go around telling people that you came to settle a misunderstanding here between yourself and Mankrado, and as a result, Mankrado was guilty, and you involved the chief that he was the one who found Mankrado guilty of the said offence, how do you explain this?



Abusuapanin: Chief Linguist, for this it was a slip of the tongue, so please I plead for forgiveness.







