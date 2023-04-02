Watch how the minority caucus took video evidence in parliament during headcount

‘Once bitten, twice shy’ is the best phrase that can describe the moment the minority in parliament took video evidence during a headcount voting in the chamber.

This comes at the time the NDC and Ghanaians are yet to come to terms with the minority after some members approved the president’s ministerial nominees.



On March 31, there was a call for head count after the minority opposed to the speaker’s decision in the house suggesting the ‘aye’ had the majority during the consideration of the revenue tax bill.



The Minority deputy whip, Ahmed Ibrahim, challenged a voice vote ruled by the Speaker and demanded a headcount.



The speaker agreed and as part of the process it was time to the minority to vote on the decision.



When the minority got up for the head count vote, the Minority MPs made videos to prove their presence in the House.



Sam George was captured saying “I am here” as he captured himself and his colleagues during the head count.

Sam George’s video evidence comes at the time he is alleged to have voted for the Akufo-Addo’s nominees.



This, he has denied, while the Party’s secretary has also acknowledged the receipts of evidence that he voted no for the appointees.



Other MPs captured taking videos include Mintah Akandoh, Laadi Yamba Lardi, Clement Apaak, Francis Sosu and Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare.



Watch the video below







