Watch 'military officer' calling out soldiers for not deserving the uniforms they wear

'Military officer' calling out soldiers for not deserving the uniforms they wear

A man who appears to be a military man has drawn attention to what he perceives as a concerning issue within the country's military force.

Although it cannot be confirmed if the man in the video is a military officer, he called out the servicemen, alleging that many of them are not deserving of the uniforms they wear.



In the social media video, the military officer bemoaned what he describes as the lack of men and women who are ready to serve in the force.



“Our dear Ghanaians, the barracks here and let me say in our country here, those who are supposed to be in that uniform hanging there are those on the street hustling, battling with depression and all we have here are protocol babies, just imagine that. We have our real soldiers on the street hustling,” he said.



The soldier further raised concerns about the readiness and capabilities of Ghana's military compared to neighbouring countries.



The soldier criticised the physical, spiritual, and tactical preparedness of some of his colleagues.

“Just look at Niger and look at Burkina Faso look at their men and what they are displaying. If we have such men in Ghana, why aren’t we displaying them? There is nothing we can do. We better stay in our country peacefully. Even if we send ten thousand troops, none will return and that is the fact.



“Our soldiers are weak both in physical and spiritual aspects. When we even talk about tactical aspects, they are very weak. We really find it difficult to train them and even when they pass out, they still do not match,” he stressed.



According to him, the military officers only use the uniform to show off and not for the service for which they were given.



“They only flex with the uniform, just imagine all this. They club and party while you are there thinking they can fight, there is nothing they can do.



“Let me tell you my brothers and sisters, this is the time we need to recruit soldiers from the street, the real soldiers are there. I wish you will hear this with good ears,” he added.

