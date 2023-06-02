29
Menu
News

Watch moment US president tripped and fell at Air Force event

Joe Biden Colorado Fall.jpeg Biden being helped up after falling

Fri, 2 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President of the United States (POTUS), Joe Biden, tripped and fell to the ground at an Air Force graduation event in Colorado on Thursday, June 1.

Biden had just handed over a file to an officer and was returning to his seat when he tripped and fell before security aides quickly rushed to help him to his feet.

Back on his feet, Biden, wearing a baseball cap; turned to point at the spot that must have caused him to fall.

The development has become topical on social media with some people questioning whether he is fit for the position of POTUS whiles for others, it is much-ado-about-nothing.

The 81-year-old has in the past suffered such incidents.

He once stumbled on the stairs whiles boarding the Air Force One (presidential jet), he also fell off his bicycle during a casual ride months back.

Biden appeared to make light of the incident when he returned to the White House, he told reporters jokingly that he hot "sandbagged" before appearing to trot while smiling.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Don’t continue to punish us with a leader like Dr. Bawumia’ – CPP man prays
Domelevo reacts to SC victory over ‘unconstitutional’ forced leave
Domelevo declines suing for damages after SC ruling
Uganda anti-LGBTQ bill: 'Nobody will move us' - Uganda president declares
Voice note of man who committed suicide at Ahafo Mim pops up
Dubai car dealership responds to Stan Dogbe
Ghana ambulance on sale: Stan Dogbe questions Dubai dealership
Police lock courtroom to prevent Maadwoa’s relatives from attacking suspect
Otumfuo destools 96-year-old Antoahene who reigned for over 20 years
‘I will file for the flagbearership’ - Bawumia tells NPP supporters in Hohoe