Watch news report of Toronto vigil held for Ghanaian father 'murdered' in Canada

The Ghanaian community in the North York area of Canada held a community vigil for a Ghanaian man who was murdered on February 17 while standing at a bus stop.

Adu Boakye, 40, was shot thrice by a lone gunman who remains on the run.



The community, plus other wellwishers, gathered at the scene of the attack with flowers, singing solidarity songs and making speeches to honour the deceased and call out the attacker.



Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow was also present at the event that took place on February 24.



Meanwhile, Adu's family back in Ghana are calling on the Canadian authorities to bring the killer to justice to afford them closure.

He was on his way to remit money to his wife, four children and parents when the gunman struck.



A GoFundMe opened to raise support for the family has hit 39,000 Canadian dollars out of a 40,000 target.







