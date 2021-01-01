Watch night service: Majority went to church without nose mask in Assin Fosu

A sizable number of the few who went with their nose mask hid them in their bags

A huge number of people who were in church for the 31st December watch night service in Assin Fosu in the Central Region were without a nose mask, flouting the COVID-19 protocol.

An observation by Kasapa FM News Yaw Boagyan shows that a sizable number of the few who went with their nose mask hid them in their bags and pocket.



They told this reporter that they would have put it on if security officers at the church premises had insisted they wore it before entering the auditorium.



“No inspection was done at the Church premises to ensure that we all put on our masks. So though some of us had the mask we entered without putting it on and rather put it in our bags. I won’t be comfortable if I put it on while I do praises and worship. It is really difficult to breathe as well.”



Others said they forget their mask at home and were expecting to buy some on the church premises but unfortunately, none was on sale there.

Surprisingly, those without nose masks included pastors and elders, while there were no sanitizers to sanitize the microphones and the pulpit after one had used it.



Social Distancing was also very poor as many congregants sat close to each other increasing the risk of one contracting the coronavirus disease.



There were no veronica buckets at the entrance of many of the churches visited for people to wash their hands and the temperature of members was not also checked before being allowed to enter the church auditoriums.



Some of the Churches Kasapa FM News Yaw Boagyan visited in the Assin Fosu Municipality includes Church of Pentecost, Pumpson Assembly, Methodist Church, Christ Apostolic Church, Roman Catholic Church, Presbyterian Church, and Church of Christ Healing Church.