Watch rapturous welcome Otumfuo received at Kumasi airport upon return form UK

Otumfuo's private jet arrives at the Kumasi International Airport

The Asantehene and his wife returned to the country via the Kumasi International Airport on May 13, 2023 to a rapturous welcome.

Present at the airport was a high-powered delegation from the Asanteman Council, group of Imams, family members and well-wishers who came to see the return of the King.



Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and his wife Lady Julia were part of royal guests invited for the coronation ceremony of King Charles III, which event took place a week ago on May 6.



An elaborate welcome party was scheduled including the blocking of ceremonial roads as well as a belated birthday for the monarch whose birthday was on the day of king Charles' coronation.



Praise at coronation



The coronation at Westminster Abbey was attended by people from across the world, from royals, political leaders, religious leaders and other allies of the British throne.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu and Lady Julia scored praise on social media for their full display of tradition when they wore colourful Kente themed attires to the event.



In a 17-second video sighted by GhanaWeb, the moment the Asantehene and his wife entered the Westminister Abbey, venue of the coronation, was captured.



The Asantehene nods to the Archbishop of Canterbury who is standing at one side of the main gate before he walks in with Lady Julia.



Right behind them are a number of Arab guests who also nob and make their way into the venue.



The Otumfuo arrived in the UK on May 5 and was received in a private meeting by King Charles.

He also celebrated his birthday later after the coronation and also attended an event at Oxford university to honour former president John Agyekum Kufuor.



Watch the video clip below:





Finally Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II is home from King Charles Coronation #OyerepaNews #NdcElections pic.twitter.com/28v0JAXODA — Oyerepa TV/FM (@oyerepaofficial) May 13, 2023

Finally Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II returns home from King Charles Coronation with a heavy security at the Kumasi Airport #OyerepaNews #NdcElections pic.twitter.com/NS6cuQwK8j — Oyerepa TV/FM (@oyerepaofficial) May 13, 2023









Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:









SARA