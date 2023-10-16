Watch ‘rich Alhaji’ spray cash on Mahama at the Chief Imam’s 2023 Mawlid Celebration

Former President John Dramani Mahama was a special guest at the 2023 Mawlid Celebration by the Muslim community in Ghana, spear-headed by the Chief Imam, Sheikh Prof. Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu.

The event, which took place yesterday, October 14, 2023, saw a large gathering of Muslims coming together to welcome the former president when he joined the community to celebrate.



In a heartwarming display of unity and communal spirit, former President John Dramani Mahama was warmly received by the Muslim community.



One rich Muslim took his admiration of the former president, who is the presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), to another level.



In a viral video, the man could be seen spraying bundles of cash on the former president.



Mahama, who was sitting close to the chief Imam, can be seen in the video smiling as he was being sprayed with the cash.



He then embraced the ‘rich Alhaji’ and whispered some words into his ears.

Mawlid in Islam is observed each year to celebrate the birthday of a holy figure, especially the birthday of the Prophet Muhammad.



Watch the incident below:







BAI/OGB



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.