Watch scenes from Juaben as Asantehene mourns the late Juabenhemaa, Nana Akosua Akyamaa III

The traditional burial service (Doteyie) of the late queen mother of the Asante Juaben Traditional Council (Juabenhemaa), Nana Akosua Akyamaa III, was held on February 24, 2024.

The late Nana Akosua Akyamaa III passed away on September 10, 2023, at the age of 97 years. She was the Juabenhemaa for 28 years.



Scores of chiefs and queen mothers of the Ashanti Kingdom, including the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, were at the Doteyie, which was held at the royal grounds in Juaben.



Doteyie is a funeral that involves the display and subsequent burial of chiefs and queen mothers in the night. Chiefs and queen mothers are buried in the night because of certain rites that would be performed and also to prevent thieves from looting their tombs.



Pictures of the ceremony shared by Opemsuo Radio show some of the activities that were held at the Doteyie of the late Juabenhemaa.



The Asantehene in one of the pictures could be seen with his hand raised over the mortal remains of the late Akosua Akyamaa III.

A video shared by The Asante Nation also shows the Asantehene and Daasebre Otuo Siriboe II, the paramount chief of Asante Juaben, engaging in beautiful cultural displays.



See the visuals from the ceremony below:































BAI/DO



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.