Watch scenes from Kumasi as Mahama, NDC hold 24-hour economy walk

Screenshot of a scene from the Ashanti 24-hour economy sensitisation walk

The flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, is leading his party in a political rally dubbed the “24-hour Economy Sensitisation Walk” in the capital town of the Ashanti Region, Kumasi, today, Wednesday, January 24, 2024.

The walk is to sell what has become the main policy proposal of the NDC for the 2024 elections: the establishment of a 24-hour economy in Ghana.



Early visuals from the event show the streets of Kumasi, a stronghold of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), filled with thousands of people, mostly supporters of the NDC.



Aside from the former President and leading figures of the NDC, some notable Ghanaians who are not known for engaging in active party politics, including the retired Commissioner of Police, Kofi Boakye, have been spotted at the event.



About Mahama’s 24-hour economy proposal:



Former President John Dramani Mahama announced that the next NDC government would put measures in place to encourage businesses in Ghana to operate for 24 hours.



He explained that the policy measure would include giving businesses incentives to operate both night and day; possibly in three shifts, which means more jobs for the teeming youth of Ghana.

He added that paramount to the implementation of the 24-hour economy strategy is a police service that can ensure the protection of business during the night economy.



“A new NDC administration will work urgently to equip our youth with the entrepreneurial knowledge and skills needed for a sustainable future. We will introduce a 24-hour economy with incentives and tax breaks for manufacturers who will run extra shifts to create more room for employment,” he said.



NDC members in Kumasi are converging in at Aboabo Post Office in Kumasi for this morning’s 24hour Economy sensitization walk in Kumasi.



Former President John Mahama and Former Finance Minister Dr. Kwabena Duffour are both in Kumasi for the walk.

