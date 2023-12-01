Watch scenes from Sampa as fight breaks over the installation of a paramount chief

There was drama at Sampa, a community in the Bono Region of Ghana, as two factions clashed over the installation of the paramount chief for the area.
The Ghana Police Service arrested at least 7 persons allegedly involved in the clash. It indicated that 7 people sustained injuries, with at least one person dying.
It also stated that it seized two single-barrel guns from the scene of the clash.
GhanaWeb has now sighted videos that showed the commotion that befell Sampa during the clash.
In one of the videos, a man can be seen shooting at a moving car.
A huge cloud of smoke can also be seen in the video supposedly from the burning of properties by the factions.
“They have destroyed the police car,” one man can be heard saying in Twi.
“Don’t come to Sampa, this place is not good. Come and look at the town, all the policemen have bolted,” another man said.
Watch the video below:
V!olence erupted at Sampa in the Bono Region leaving one person de@d and seven others !njured over enstoolment of another chief in the area.— EDHUB????ℹ (@eddie_wrt) December 1, 2023
The Ghana Police Service arrested seven people for f!ring indiscriminately after the Chief's installation. pic.twitter.com/vwY1kAfeCx
Otumfor is destroying my mother land ???????????? please Sampa belongs to Bonoman not Asantiman ???? pic.twitter.com/qX9UU4K2rz— Daughter Of Grace(pharm D) (@Adepa67) December 1, 2023
BAI/OGB
You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:
Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.
- E/R: Tension heightens in Kade over 40-day observation of late Queenmother
- The title Okyenhene doesn’t exist in Akyem land – Traditional leader claims
- Anybody who calls himself Okyenhene is ‘post kaya’ – Traditional leader jabs Osagyefo Ofori Panin II
- Akyem Kotokuhene Okumahene replies Akyem Abuakwa on Adoagyiri chieftaincy clash
- Watch Okyenhene's furious warning to any person who dares to challenge the chief of Adoagyiri
- Read all related articles