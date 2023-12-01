News

Watch scenes from Sampa as fight breaks over the installation of a paramount chief

Scene At Sampa A man shooting at a vehicle during the clash

Fri, 1 Dec 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

There was drama at Sampa, a community in the Bono Region of Ghana, as two factions clashed over the installation of the paramount chief for the area.

The Ghana Police Service arrested at least 7 persons allegedly involved in the clash. It indicated that 7 people sustained injuries, with at least one person dying.

It also stated that it seized two single-barrel guns from the scene of the clash.

GhanaWeb has now sighted videos that showed the commotion that befell Sampa during the clash.

In one of the videos, a man can be seen shooting at a moving car.

A huge cloud of smoke can also be seen in the video supposedly from the burning of properties by the factions.

“They have destroyed the police car,” one man can be heard saying in Twi.

“Don’t come to Sampa, this place is not good. Come and look at the town, all the policemen have bolted,” another man said.

Watch the video below:



BAI/OGB

