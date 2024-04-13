Watch the arrival of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II in his Mercedes Maybach S680 at an event

For the super-rich and wealthy, travelling in style is non-negotiable, along with special convoys and top-notch security details to ensure the safety and comfort of their employers are airtight.

While this situation pertains especially to the likes of presidents, diplomats, politicians, and other very important people in Ghana, in the specific cases of royals, travelling for any given occasion can exude different levels of class and elegance.



The King of the Ashanti Kingdom, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has long travelled in rather unique vehicles, with the latest being a Mercedes Maybach.



In a video shared by @Ashanti_Kingdom via X, the Asantehene arrived for a function in the 2023 Mercedes Maybach S680. The vehicle is the top model in the Mercedes-Benz Maybach S-Class lineup.



It operates on Automatic (TC) transmission and comes in 3 colours, ranging from Obsidian Black, Graphite Grey, to Mojave Silver.



The 2023 Mercedes Maybach S680 runs on a powerful V-12 engine and comes with standard and luxury features such as soft-close doors, air suspension, and a 30-speaker Burmester stereo system.



The luxury vehicle also comes with a rear-seat entertainment system, with two 11.6-inch touchscreens, and much more.

The luxury vehicle costs around $194,550 to $350,000, depending on the trim and options.



Watch the Asantehene arriving in the luxury vehicle in the video below.









Branding no yɛ topnotch ✌️



This is Royalty ???? pic.twitter.com/EoPGn4K0iO — The Asante Nation (@Ashanti_Kingdom) April 5, 2024

