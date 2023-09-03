Watch the heartwarming video of Bawumia and Mahama's son at a wedding

It was a sight to behold when one of the sons of the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama exchanged pleasantries with his father's political contender, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

At the wedding of Eugene and Davina which has gone viral on social media, particularly on TikTok, Sharaf Mahama, clad in a white short sleeve kaftan was spotted shaking hands with Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia who was adorned in a two-piece suit with a flying tie.



Beaming with smiles, Dr Bawumia had a chit-chat with Sharaf Mahama while some astonished wedding guests observed the moment.



The wedding of Eugene and Davina had the presence of the wife of the Vice President, Samira Bawumia, Minister for Communications and Digitalization, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, and Chief of Staff, Freda Osei-Opare among other dignitaries.



Meanwhile, Sharaf Mahama, the third son of John Dramani Mahama apart from moving with his father for political events is a professional footballer.



He caught the attention of the sports media in Ghana when he featured in the testimonial match of former Black Stars captain, Stephen Appiah in 2015 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Born on September 21, 1998, the 24-year-old striker started his professional footballing career for Belgium club Tempo Overijse in 2017.



Before that, he had played for the youth teams of KV Mechelen and Royal Charleroi SC, all in Belgium.



Sharaf Mahama is currently a free agent after he was released by Rostocker Football Club in July 2021.



SA/BB



Watch the video below;





Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards