Watch the intimate moment Henry Quartey knelt before Chief Imam to be prayed for

In a touching display of humility and respect, Henry Quartey, the Minister of the Interior, was seen kneeling before the revered Chief Imam of Ghana to receive prayers.

The intimate moment, captured during an Iftar celebration in Accra on April 8, 2024, saw the Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, a figure of significant religious influence in Ghana, offering blessings to Henry Quartey.



As Henry Quartey knelt, the Chief Imam placed his hands on his head, offering words of wisdom and blessings.



Henry Quartey, who is also the MP for Ayawaso Central, joined other politicians, including Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, and the leader of the Movement for Change, Alan Kyerematen, who have been spotted in intimate moments like this with the Chief Imam.



Henry Quartey shared food and drinks with the Muslims who gathered at the Alajo AstroTurf Park to celebrate the Iftar.



The Muslim community will mark this year's Eid-ul-Fitr on Thursday, April 11, 2024.

Watch the video below











ID/AE



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.