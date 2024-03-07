Watch the moment Ablakwa, NDC MPs 'cut red tape' at National Cathedral site

Minority Members of Parliament defied security detail around the National Cathedral site to 'commission' the uncompleted project.

The event was a mockery of the government's announcement to inaugurate the facility on March 6, 2024, according to former finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta in the 2021 budget reading.



The MPs, led by North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, marched to the premises, promising that even if they were stopped from the site proper, they would stand in front of the place and address a scheduled press conference.



They eventually prevailed after a heated exchange captured by the media.



Before Ablakwa read the official statement, a symbolic tape with a red, yellow and green balloon arch was put in place as the MP and his colleagues cut the tape to 'open' the project.



"In the name of Akufo-Addo, Mahamudu Bawumia and Ofori-Atta, we commission this expensive hole in the world," Ningo Prampram MP Sam George is heard saying as the tape is cut.



A small crowd gathered at the place, clapped, and shouted slogans.

Ablakwa read over a dozen requests the Minority was making, including the dissolution of the Board of Trustees, the closure of the cathedral secretariat, the retrieval of some expended monies, and accountability for public funds used for the project so far.



SARA



