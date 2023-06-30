Watch the moment Kennedy Agyapong gave Adwoa Safo a 'fat' envelope in Parliament

A video circulating on social media has generated chatter among users. The one minute-thirty seconds clip features Member of Parliament (MP) and New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Agyapong, handing a white envelope to MP for Dome Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo, during a parliamentary session.
The viral video, shared by Oyerapa TV/FM captures Kennedy Agyapong approaching Adwoa Safo who had just arrived in the chamber for business. As she sits, the Assin Central MP hands over the envelope to her. The chatter on social media is that the envelope appears to be big with insinuations to te effect that it contained money. After receiving it, Adwoa Safo engages in a brief conversation with Kennedy.
The intention behind Kennedy Agyapong's gesture and the contents of the envelope remain unknown, leaving room for speculation and conjecture, however, given their previous public connection and the presence of shared children, could the envelope contain upkeep money for their children?
Watch the video below
In Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong dutifully hands over a thick envelope to Adjoa Sarfo. #OyerepaNews pic.twitter.com/WGAZeJhDk0— Oyerepa TV/FM (@oyerepaofficial) June 29, 2023
AM/SARA
