Watch the moment 'side chick' Deborah, banker-church-elder Ernest Nimako left court

Deborah Seyram Adablah in shots with Ernest Kwasi Nimako

A video of the moment a former National Service Person, Deborah Seyram Adablah, who has become popularly known as the 'side chick' of Ernest Kwasi Nimako, a senior level banker and a church elder, made their way out of the courthouse, has emerged online.

The two were captured on video by GHOne TV on Tuesday, November 28, 2023, after an Accra High Court dismissed the case brought to it by Deborah.



Both were seen leaving the court premises, although not together, with each of them displaying different expressions on their faces as the journalist behind the video tried to get their attention.



In the case of Ernest Nimako, he was spotted leaving the court premises in the company of his legal representatives, heading towards their vehicle.



Deborah Adablah, on the other hand, was seen walking away from the court compound alone.



Both denied speaking to the media.

Background



An Accra High Court on Tuesday, November 28, 2023, threw out a court suit initiated by Deborah Seyram Adablah against Ernest Kwasi Nimako, whom she refers to as her “sugar daddy”.



The court, in striking out the case, agreed with lawyers for Ernest Kwasi Nimako that the case lacked merit.



The lawyers for Kwasi Nimako, from Kulendi@Law, argued before the court that Deborah Seyram Dablah did not disclose any reasonable cause of action and that “the contract she was seeking to enforce, if at all, was a legal contract.”



In striking out the case, the court agreed with the counsels for Kwasi Nimako that no substantive issue was raised by Deborah Seyram Adablah in her suit.

Deborah Seyram Adablah had told the court Kwasi Nimako made several promises to her which he failed to fulfil and later jilted her.



According to her, Nimako agreed to buy her a car (which he did); pay for her accommodation for three years, provide a monthly stipend of GH¢3,000, marry her after divorcing his wife, and offer a lump sum to start a business.



The plaintiff claimed that although the car was initially registered in Nimako’s name, he later took it back, depriving her of its use after just a year.



Additionally, she asserted that Nimako paid for only one year of accommodation, despite promising to cover three years.



The plaintiff was seeking an order from the court directed at the “sugar daddy” to transfer the title of the car into her name, and also give her back the car.

She is also asked the court to order the defendant to pay her the lump sum to enable “her to start a business to take care of herself as agreed by the plaintiff and the defendant.”



Another relief is for the court to order the “sugar daddy” to pay the outstanding two years’ accommodation as agreed between her and the defendant Again, she wants the court to order the defendant to pay her medical expenses as a result of a “side effect of a family planning treatment” the defendant told her to do in order not to get pregnant.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.





Side chick case: Court dismisses fmr NSS person’s sexual harassment claims against banker



The High Court in Accra has dismissed former National Service Person Deborah Seyram Adablah’s sexual harassment claims against banker, Ernest Kwasi Nimako.#GHOneNews pic.twitter.com/334bp6s2ok — GHOne TV (@GHOneTV) November 28, 2023

Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel







You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:



