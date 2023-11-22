Watch use of E-card to buy pipe-borne water at automated stand at Juaben

The electronic pipe-borne water system

A video shared by the Asante Nation on Twitter (now X) shows an innovative electronic pipe-borne water system in New Juaben, located in the Ashanti region.

The footage reveals an automated electronic pipe-borne water system that utilizes an electronic card for transactions.



The system, believed to be on a pilot basis in the constituency, is designed in the form of an ATM machine.



The electronic card functions seamlessly, resembling the process of using an ATM card, where it is inserted into a slot in the water system.



Upon inserting the card, the water system springs into action, delivering water while simultaneously displaying the user's remaining balance.



The video, captioned "Welcome to Juaben, where pipe-borne water goes digital. E-water at E-Juaben," captures a woman ready to patronize the service.

In the background, an unidentified person conducts a commentary, engaging with the woman about her experience with the electronic water system.



The conversation unfolds as follows:



Man: Let me see how the card is. Wow, so how much is on the card?



Woman: 20 cedis.



Man: So how many days have you fetched?

Woman: I started fetching on Tuesday.



Man: Can you check your balance?



Woman: Yes, when you slot it inside, it will check for you.



Man: I haven't seen this anywhere.



