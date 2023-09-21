Watch video of 4 Ghanaians staging anti-government demo at UN HQ in New York

Screenshot from the video | Social media

The practice of nationals 'acosting' their presidents overseas is not a new phenomenon. It has been used as a protest mechanism to express opposition especially to ongoings back home.

The United Nations Headquarters in New York is a melting pot for diplomacy in September every year as presidents and Heads of Government gather for the UN General Assembly.



At this gathering, diasporans of countries around the world have often taken advantage of the global media and presence of their presidents to protest in their own small way.



Ghana's president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was the subject of a similar protest in 2019 according to a classfmonline report. Four years on, he was hit with another outside the UN HQ.



A video available to GhanaWeb showed four women staging the protest. All of them wearing red tops and with placards calling out the government over corruption, the economy, galamsey, packing of the judiciary etc.

In separate interviews during the protest, three of the women speak to the motivation for their action whiles empahsizing the hardships that they face working to remit funds back home.



Watch the video below:



