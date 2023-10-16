Watch video of Bagbin and Akufo-Addo sharing light moment at public event

Speaker Alban Bagbin and president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin were spotted sharing a light moment in public recently.

The two gentlemen, the most powerful and third most powerful political figures in Ghana met at an event organized by the National Service Scheme (NSS) in Accra.



In a video shared by Starr FM and other news channels, Akufo-Addo is seen exchanging pleasantries with Bagbin shortly after he took his seat at the event.



The two men burst into laughter during the brief chat with Bagbin appearing the most tickled about the conversation as he buries his head in his hands laughing out loud about the subject of discussion.



The video elicited reactions on social media as people pointed out how top-level politicians are historically friends as opposed to the animosity that the rank-and-file exhibit in defense of their principals.



Both men share some similarities, including being trained lawyers, former Members of Parliament and also former ministers of state.

Akufo-Addo exists the political space in 2025 whiles Bagbin's future will also be decided concretely after same - that is whether he could continue as speaker or pursue other ambitions.



Watch the video below:





Speaker of Parliament Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin in a hearty chat with President Akufo-Addo.



What could they be talking about? Comment with #GHToday pic.twitter.com/iFCmkrjaZa — GHOne TV (@GHOneTV) October 13, 2023

SARA

Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



On #SayItLoud, Etsey Atisu interviews Kwaku Kwarteng, who has been living with kidney failure for the past 8 years:



