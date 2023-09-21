Watch video of Dr. Bawumia's convoy stuck at Asempaneye in Ashanti Region

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia convoy got stuck Asempaneye in the Ashanti Region

The convoy of the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has been sighted to be struggling to get past a ditch following what seemed to be heavy rain fall in the Ashanti Region.

The footage which was posted on the X social media platform of Accra-based TV3 on Thursday showed some residents of Asempaneye in the Ashanti Region trying to offer assistance to the lead convoy which seemed to have been stuck for several hours.



The video also showed a police officer trying to balance the Toyota V8 vehicle to the right side in order to allow it move but all efforts proved futile.



More residents and onlookers gathered at the scene, all trying to get the driver of the vehicle on the right side of the road.

Watch the video below:





MA/DAG